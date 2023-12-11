The Trust: Eleven Strangers Must Trust One Another to Remain Winners on Netflix Series (Watch)

The Trust is coming to Netflix in January, and viewers are being given their first look at the eight-episode series hosted by Brooke Baldwin.

In the competition series, eleven strangers are given $250,000 to split among themselves, but the twist comes in when those in the group must decide to divide it evenly or find ways to get more of the money for themselves.

Netflix revealed the following about The Trust:

“Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners – if they choose to share. The Trust, a reality competition series hosted by Brooke Baldwin, begins January 10, only on Netflix.”

The trailer for The Trust is below.

