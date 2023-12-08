Twisted Metal: Season Two Renewal for Action-Comedy Series on Peacock (Watch)

Twisted Metal will continue to ride on. Peacock has renewed the action-comedy, based on the video game franchise of the same name, for a second season.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Joe Seanoa, Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr, Twisted Metal follows a man (Mackie) as he tries to deliver a package while being chased by an insane clown.

Season one of the series arrived in July, and it became one of the top three originals released on Peacock. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said the following about the series’ renewal:

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone’s love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

The premiere date for Twisted Metal season two will be announced later. Check out the renewal announcement below.

