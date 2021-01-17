Vice: Season Two; Showtime Reveals Documentary Series Return Date (Video)

Vice is getting ready for its return to Showtime and the cable channel has announced the premiere date for the upcoming second season. Viewers will see eight episodes of the news and current event series begin airing on March 7th. After a summer hiatus, the remaining seven episodes of the season will air in the fall.

Showtime revealed more about the upcoming season of Vice in a press release:

“Known for delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and more, VICE returns with a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents, taking on a range of issues from police brutality in Nigeria to the continued shockwaves of President Trump’s foreign policy in Iran and Yemen. And in the U.S., VICE will continue its fearless exploration of the racial reckoning underway in the country. Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the globe. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, and Seb Walker.”

Check out the trailer for season two of Vice below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of the Vice TV show on Showtime? Do you plan to watch season two in March?