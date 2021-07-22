When Calls the Heart: Season Nine Production Begins for Hallmark Series

When Calls the Heart is returning for a ninth season to Hallmark, and production has begun on the 12 new episodes. Erin Krakow and others shared photos from their return to the set on Instagram.

More adventure and romance are promised for the residents of Hope Valley. The end of the eighth season saw Elizabeth (Krakow) find love for a second time with the town’s saloon owner.

Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry also star in the series. Hallmark Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season 9 of When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel’s longest-running, most-watched primetime series to date, has started production on twelve all-new episodes. Premiere to be announced at a later date. “We couldn’t be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of When Calls the Heart, said star and executive producer Erin Krakow. “It’s a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are a lot more stories to tell this season and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure and romance and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store.” The hit drama When Calls the Heart ended its eighth season on a high, with this season’s final episode (8012) ranking as the most-watched episode of the series in Households (2.9 million) and among Total Viewers (3.6 million) on a Live+3 basis. In fact, season 8 became the most watched of the series in Households, and among Total Viewers and Women 18+, with the program delivering 2.7 million Households, 3.3 million Total Viewers, and 2.4 million Women 18+. The program also ranked as this year’s #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date among Households and Women 18+. However, among Women 18+, the program was also this year’s #1 original series (including reality) on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date. With its 12 episodes, the season reached 9.5 million unduplicated Total Viewers.”

Check out the photos from the start of season nine production of When Calls the Heart below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark?