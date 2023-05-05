With Love: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Trailer and Key Art for Romantic Dramedy’s Return (Watch)

With Love is returning next month for its second season, and Prime Video has now released a trailer and new key art teasing the return of the romantic drama. From Gloria Calderon Kellett, the six-episode season will arrive on June 2nd.

The dramedy follows Lily and Jorge Diaz as they struggle with their love lives, but they have some help with their family along the way. Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez star in the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated second season of fan-favorite romantic dramedy With Love. The six-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on June 2. With Love Season Two is part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership. With Love is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz, as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. Following her whirlwind romance with Santiago, Lily decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love, by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership. But when both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future. Meanwhile Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry are truly compatible. When he meets Henry’s proud Texan parents, he can’t decide whether the relationship is a fairy tale or a nightmare. With Love stars Emeraude Toubia as Lily Diaz, Mark Indelicato as Jorge Diaz Jr., Rome Flynn as Santiago Zayas, Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao, Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr. With Love is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett alongside executive producer Andy Roth. With Love is co-produced by Calderón Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.”

The trailer and key art for With Love season two is below.

