Wolf Pack: Paramount+ Releases Poster & Trailer for Sarah Michelle Gellar Series (Watch)

Wolf Pack is coming soon to Paramount+, and the streaming service has released a poster and trailer teasing the new series. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray, the series is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, which follows a pair of teens who have their lives changed after a creature attacks them.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer and key art for the upcoming original series WOLF PACK, premiering Thursday, Jan. 26 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. Written and produced by Jeff Davis, the series will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, Latin America and Brazil. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. WOLF PACK cast members include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Additional cast includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow. Written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, the series is a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, which is produced by MTV Entertainment and MGM. In addition to Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Taylor serve as executive producers.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Wolf Pack below.

