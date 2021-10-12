Alex Rider: Season Two Premiere Set for IMDb TV Spy Series (Watch)

Alex Rider is returning to IMDb TV for its second season. Otto Farrant stars in the spy-thriller which is based on the series of books by Anthony Horowitz. Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Marli Siu, Toby Stephens, Rakie Ayola, and Charithra Chandran also star in the series. The show will be back with new episodes in December.

Amazon revealed more about the return of the IMDb TV series in a press release.

“IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, revealed a first-look teaser for the second season of the fan-favorite spy series Alex Rider, which will be available to stream exclusively on the service starting Friday, December 3, in the U.S. and UK. Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, Alex Rider is a spy-thriller series based on the popular book franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, which has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. The series follows Alex, a London-based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. “After the success of Season One, I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to reassemble our fantastic cast for this second, action-packed adventure… with the added bonus of Toby Stephens in a key role,” said Anthony Horowitz, author of the Alex Rider franchise. In Season Two, Alex is still reeling from the traumatic events at Point Blanc, and desperately wants to return to a normal life. But when his new friend Sabina’s father, journalist Ed Pleasance, is attacked by Yassen Gregorovich, the man who may have killed his uncle, Alex reluctantly finds himself drawn back into the world of international espionage. Cut loose from his one-time allies within shadowy MI6 division The Department, Alex discovers a link between Ed, a dangerous hacker known as Smoking Mirror, and tech billionaire Damian Cray. With the help of his guardian Jack and trusted friend Tom, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions, the answer to which may be locked within Cray’s latest product, the global phenomenon video game Feathered Serpent. This season is based on the fourth book in the franchise, Eagle Strike. The second season of Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Toby Stephens as Damian Cray, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne, and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance. Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, and series writer Guy Burt. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The second season of Alex Rider will also stream exclusively as an Amazon Original on Prime Video in Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Latin America on December 3.”

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season of Alex Rider below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out season two of Alex Rider on IMDb TV in December?