All Rise: Season Three; OWN Teases Legal Drama’s Return and Final Episodes (Watch)

All Rise is returning soon to OWN with its final episodes. The cable channel has released a trailer teasing what is next for Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick).

Also starring Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, and Marg Helgenberger, the series follows those who work in and around the Los Angeles courtroom of Judge Carmichael.

The drama originally aired on CBS before it was cancelled after two seasons. OWN picked up the drama for season three but has now cancelled it.

With the trailer, OWN teased, “Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (series star and executive producer Simone Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice. Tune in on Saturday September 16 at 9/8c for the season 3 premiere of All Rise only on OWN.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see how things end on All Rise? Are you glad the series is being given a proper conclusion after its prior cancellation by CBS?