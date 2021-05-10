America’s Top Dog: Seasons Two and Three; Premiere Date Set for A&E Canine Competition Series

America’s Top Dog is getting ready for its second and third seasons on A&E after a year away from the small screen. Broadcaster Curt Menefee and actor David Koechner are covering the canine competition while Rachel Bonnetta reports from the sidelines.

The cable channel has also announced the premiere of a new series called An Animal Saved My Life. The show will feature extraordinary acts of heroism by animals and that series will launch in July.

A&E revealed more about the shows in a press release.

“A&E Network is celebrating man’s best friend this summer with the return of competition series America’s Top Dog and the premiere of a new series, An Animal Saved My Life both from Big Fish Entertainment. Bringing together working dogs, K9s, and “underdogs,” two new back-to-back seasons of America’s Top Dog take the competition to the next level with a new course and more breeds than ever before. New series An Animal Saved My Life, showcases extraordinary acts of heroism by animals. The two-hour premiere of America’s Top Dog begins Tuesday, June 29 at 8pm ET/PT. An Animal Saved My Life premieres with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, July 6 at 9pm ET/PT. In each one-hour episode, America’s Top Dog features furry friends alongside their handlers facing off on a massive canine obstacle course designed to test their speed, agility, teamwork, and trust as they navigate a series of challenges over two rounds of competition. Award-winning veteran studio and sports broadcaster Curt Menefee (FOX NFL Sunday, The OT) and actor and comedian David Koechner (Anchorman, The Office) serve as hosts and break down the action, while sideline reporter Rachel Bonnetta (FOX Sports, FOX Bet Live) catches up with the teams down on the course. Season two introduces a new format with head-to-head match ups, pitting a pup against another competitor in their class across working dogs, police K9s and “underdogs,” for an epic battle to prove who is best. The winners of each of the three classes face-off head-to-head to determine who is that week’s Top Dog. Each week, the winning team will receive a $10,000 cash prize as well as an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. In the final week of competition, the winning teams return for the ultimate face off for the title of America’s Top Dog and an additional $25,000. The competition continues across season three with even more breeds, high-stakes and new rules. Also hosted by Curt Menefee, An Animal Saved My Life showcases amazing acts of heroism from different kinds of animal heroes. Featuring stories ripped from the headlines, viral videos, surveillance footage and interviews with people who have been saved by animal heroes, the series highlights scares and saves that range from heartwarming to adrenaline pumping. Pet owners overwhelmingly think of their cats and dogs as family members who provide emotional support and love, but sometimes animals risk it all to save a human life.”

Check out the trailer for America’s Top Dog season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this canine competition series? Do you plan to watch the second season of America’s Top Dog on A&E?