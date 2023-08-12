Archer: Season 14; FXX Previews the Final Season of the Animated Spy Comedy Series (Watch)

Archer returns later this month with its 14th and final season, and now FXX has released a new preview teasing the upcoming episodes of the animated spy comedy series.

Starring H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates, the series follows the agents who work for the International Secret Intelligence Service. The half-hour comedy takes viewers into the spy world to follow Sterling Archer. Season 14 will find someone new leading the agency.

FXX revealed the following about the return of the series:

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry. The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 14 also features Natalie Dew as the gang’s new super-agent, “Zara Khan.” Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and co-executive produced by Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The trailer for Archer season 14 is below.

