Bar Rescue: Season Nine Renewal and premiere Date Set for Paramount Network Series (Watch)

Bar Rescue is returning to Paramount Network after a three-year absence. Season eight aired on the network in May 2021. Paramount Network announced the renewal of the reality series with the release of a trailer.

During the new season, host Jon Taffer will be joined by Danny Trejo and Ashish Alfred. The trio will travel the country trying to help bar owners save their businesses.

Variety revealed that Taffer “travels the country saving some of the worst bars in America from failure and ruin. Along with his team of expert chefs and mixologists, Jon transforms the owners, staff and the bars themselves, turning run down relics into top-notch establishments.”

Bar Rescue returns on February 25th. The trailer for season nine is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount Network series? Do you plan to watch season nine?