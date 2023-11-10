Big Brother Reindeer Games: CBS Announces New Series Will Air in December (Watch)

The 25th anniversary season of Big Brother concluded last night after 42 episodes. While that season is over, there’s still more to come from the Big Brother House later this year.

CBS has announced that a new series titled Big Brother Reindeer Games will begin airing in December and run for six episodes over two weeks. The competition will feature nine “BB legends” and will be led by veterans Derek Xiao (season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (season 23), and Jordan Lloyd (seasons 11 and 13).

In 2018, 2021, and 2022, CBS aired Big Brother: Celebrity Edition during the winter months. That might have been an option this season, but it would have been tough to get commitments from celebrity participants prior to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Here’s the announcement about the new CBS series, as well as details, airdates, and a teaser video:

“BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES” BRINGS A HOLLY JOLLY SHOWDOWN TO CBS IN THE HIT REALITY SHOW’S FIRST HOLIDAY SPECIAL Three of “Santa’s Elves” Will Guide Nine BB Legends, Including Someone from the Most Recent Season, Through the Most Holiday-Riffic Competitions to Win the Grand Prize and Save the Holidays The Six-Episode, Two-Week Special Event to Premiere Monday, Dec. 11, 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Was Announced in Tonight’s “Big Brother” Live Finale In tonight’s season 25 live finale, BIG BROTHER announced BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES’ two-hour premiere Monday, Dec. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. It was revealed tonight that BIG BROTHER’s Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes “broke in” to the BIG BROTHER House in an attempt to close the multiverse they opened that kicked off the season. Inadvertently, the trio opened the BB Holiday Universe, transformed the house into a winter wonderland and unleased the hit reality show’s first holiday special, BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES, a new game with a new set of rules and a cast of BB legends. “Fly on The Wall is excited to bring a new competition series to the BIG BROTHER Universe and get a chance to ring in the holidays with some of our most memorable houseguests,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES kicks off when Santa invites nine iconic former BIG BROTHER players, including someone from the most recent season, to his magical world where the “Reindeer Games” will take place. Over six action-packed holiday themed episodes, “Santa’s Elves” – Derek Xiao (S23), Tiffany Mitchell (S23) and Jordan Lloyd (S11 and S13) – guide BB Legends through the most holiday-riffic, challenging and unpredictable competitions. Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four BB Legends make it to the finale and one player with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize and, of course, save the holidays. BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach serve as executive producers. Houseguests will be announced at a later date. Episode Air Schedule: Monday, Dec. 11, 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Tuesday, Dec. 12, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Thursday, Dec. 14, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT Monday, Dec. 18, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Tuesday, Dec. 19, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Thursday, Dec. 21, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT *Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

