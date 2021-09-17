Big Sky: Season Two Trailer Teases ABC Series’ Return (Watch)

Big Sky, based on the novels by C.J. Box, is gearing up its for its second season, and an extended trailer has now been released showing off the new case and the new faces joining Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.

Logan Marshall-Green, Janina Gavankar, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Jeremy Ray Taylor, TV Carpio, and Arturo Del Puerto have been added to the cast.

ABC revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, which they soon discover may not be as straightforward a case as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of that accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers and more mysterious familiar – and unfamiliar – faces. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios.”

Check out the extended trailer for Big Sky season two below. The series returns on September 30th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Big Sky to ABC?