Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Three; CBS Comedy Renewed for 2021-22

Bob and Abishola’s relationship will continue in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the Bob ♥ Abishola TV series for a third year.

A romantic comedy series, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse named Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.

The second season of Bob ♥ Abishola averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.32 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership.

The network also renewed The Neighborhood for a fourth season today. “We’re extremely proud of these two comedies and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Bob ♥ Abishola comedy series? Are you looking forward to watching the third season on CBS?