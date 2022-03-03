Bob ♥ Abishola, The Neighborhood: CBS Announces Comedy Series Crossover

CBS’ Monday night comedies are joining forces later this month. Viewers will see a crossover between Bob ♥ Abishola and The Neighborhood on March 14th.

CBS revealed the following about the special event:

“The fun begins when Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold make a cameo appearance in the March 14 episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA as Calvin and Tina Butler, their characters from THE NEIGHBORHOOD. Then later this spring, BOB HEARTS’ Gina Yashere returns the favor when she pops into THE NEIGHBORHOOD as a party planner named Chika. Reveals BOB HEARTS co-creator Al Higgins: “When we were discussing the [BOB HEARTS] episode, Chuck came up with the idea to reach out to Cedric, Tichina and all our Monday night friends at THE NEIGHBORHOOD. We’ve loved teaming up with them every week, and this was a fun way to honor that. Cedric and Tichina were fantastic. We couldn’t be happier with how it turned out and can’t wait to share the episode with fans of both shows.” Adds NEIGHBORHOOD showrunner Meg DeLoatch: “Gina Yashere is a hugely talented comedian, writer and actress who makes me laugh out loud. I’m so excited to have her join us on THE NEIGHBORHOOD! I know she’s going to bring plenty of energy and joy.”

