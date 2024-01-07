Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Catfish: The TV Show, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship: MTV Renews Reality Shows for Spring 2024

by Regina Avalos,

Catfish TV show on MTV: (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo: MTV)

Catfish: The TV Show and Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship have both been renewed for new seasons. Per Deadline, MTV announced the renewals less than a week after Catfish: The TV Show ended its most recent season.

Hosted by Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford, Catfish: The TV Show helps people discover if the person they are dating online is really who they say they are or not.

As for Help! I’m In a Secret Relationship, Travis Mills & Rahne Jones help people who are forced to keep their relationships a secret.

Premiere dates for Catfish: The TV Show season nine and Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these MTV Shows? Do you plan to watch the return of reality shows this spring?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x