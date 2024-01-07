Catfish: The TV Show, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship: MTV Renews Reality Shows for Spring 2024

Catfish: The TV Show and Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship have both been renewed for new seasons. Per Deadline, MTV announced the renewals less than a week after Catfish: The TV Show ended its most recent season.

Hosted by Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford, Catfish: The TV Show helps people discover if the person they are dating online is really who they say they are or not.

As for Help! I’m In a Secret Relationship, Travis Mills & Rahne Jones help people who are forced to keep their relationships a secret.

Premiere dates for Catfish: The TV Show season nine and Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these MTV Shows? Do you plan to watch the return of reality shows this spring?