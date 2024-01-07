Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist: Samuel L. Jackson Joins Kevin Hart on Peacock Series

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is headed to Peacock, and a big name has been added to the cast. Samuel L. Jackson is joining Kevin Hart in the limited crime drama series.

Ordered last month by Peacock, Shaye Ogbonna created the series, and it takes viewers back to 1970 and the night of Muhammed Ali’s big comeback fight, where a big heist introduced the world to the underground crime scene in Atlanta.

Variety revealed that “Jackson will star as notorious gangster Frank Moten, who was given the moniker ‘the Black Godfather’ by New York tabloids.”

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Peacock announced the limited drama series FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, starring Kevin Hart, who also executive produces alongside Will Packer. Set in Atlanta, the series follows the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed “the Black Mecca,” and the cop and the hustler at the center of it all. The series is created and written by Shaye Ogbonna (Penguin, The Chi, God’s Country). Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch(Echo 3, The Calling) will both serve as showrunners and executive producers. Also executive producing are Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat, Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media; Conal Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts; and Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson. Craig Brewer (Empire, Dolemite Is My Name) will executive produce the series and direct episodes 101 and 102. Tiffany Brown (Hartbeat) and Kenny Burns will co-executive produce. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on the acclaimed true crime podcast Fight Night by iHeartPodcasts, Doghouse Pictures and Will Packer Media.

The premiere date for Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Peacock series?