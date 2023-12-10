Constellation: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for New Psychological Thriller Series (Photos)

Constellation is coming soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the new thriller. Peter Harness created the eight-episode series, which will arrive in February.

Starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, the series follows a woman after she returns home from space and finds that not everything is as she left it. James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and Rosie and Davina Coleman appear in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today shared the first images from “Constellation,” a new eight-part, conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”). Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander,” “The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who” ), also starring James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Oppenheimer”), Julian Looman (“Emily in Paris,” “The Mallorca Files”), William Catlett (“A Thousand and One,” “The Devil You Know”), Barbara Sukowa (“Voyager,” “Hannah Arendt”) and introducing Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. Directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls,” “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (“Downfall,” “The Experiment”) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (“Footnote,” “Our Boys”). “Constellation” will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through March 27. “Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost. Produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the series is executive produced by David Tanner (“Small Axe”), Tracey Scoffield (“Small Axe”), Caroline Benjo (“No Man’s Land”), Simon Arnal (“No Man’s Land”), Carole Scotta (“No Man’s Land”) and Justin Thomson (“Liaison”). MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (“Shining Girls”) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. The series was shot principally in Germany and was series produced by Daniel Hetzer (“Munich — The Edge of War”) for Turbine Studios, Germany.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Apple TV+ when it arrives?