DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Seven; Matt Ryan to End Time on CW Series as John Constantine (Video)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is still airing its sixth season, but there are some big changes coming to the series when it returns for season seven later this fall.

The biggest change is the departure of John Constantine. The character will exit at the end of this season, but actor Matt Ryan is not going anywhere. He will play a new character who connects to the Legends.

Another big change is coming for Gideon. She will become “more real” during season seven. Viewers will see her take human form, played by Amy Louise Pemberton. The actress has provided the voice of the Waverider ship’s AI on the series during its six seasons and has taken physical form at various times.

The CW revealed more about what is to come in a press release.

“With DC’s Legends of Tomorrow still zigging through space and zagging through time this summer in season six, the cast – including Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Matt Ryan – plus executive producers/co-showrunners Keto Shimizu and Phil Klemmer took a well-deserved breather and led a wonderfully weird Legends panel at Comic Con@Home today to discuss latest developments on the fan-favorite show from Warner Bros. Television for The CW. Series star Caity Lotz introduced the panel with a sneak peek at a trailer which featured an exclusive look at the remainder of the show’s sixth season – think bowling, board games, aliens, weddings, magic mushrooms, and a whole lot of dark drama involving John Constantine. In the midst of all the joking and fun, there were, naturally, a few “legendary” reveals: · First up: Matt Ryan and John Constantine. Phil Klemmer revealed that “while John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over.” In season seven, Ryan will be back as a series regular, and he will play a new original role: Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope next season. · Matt Ryan said: “As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it – discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.” · Also, joining the Legends in season seven will be Amy Louise Pemberton, who has voiced Gideon, the Waverider’s AI, for all six seasons as a series regular. Pemberton has appeared as the AI’s physical form a handful of times, but she will now portray a flesh-and-blood version of Gideon in the real world. · Lastly, Legends fans will now have the opportunity to immerse themselves even further into the series’ musical craziness with a 21-track “Mixtape” of the show’s most memorable musical moments. Whether it’s the David Bowie-inspired “Space Girl” from the current season, or Brandon Routh’s “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” from season five, or any of the cast performances of “Puppets of Tomorrow,” “I Surrender,” or “Sweet Baby James,” fans can find their favorites on the “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack).” Available on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, and more, the album will be released on August 20, 2021.”

Check out a preview for what is ahead on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the changes coming to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW?