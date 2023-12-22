Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans: FX Teases Return of Ryan Murphy Series (Watch)

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is coming to FX in January, and a new teaser has been released to tease the return of the anthology series from Ryan Murphy. Eight episodes were produced for the season.

Starring Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny (above), Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey, the series shows the complicated relationship between Capote and various socialites.

The season, which arrives on January 31st, is based on Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era book by Laurence Leamer.

The teaser for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is below.

What do you think? Are you excited for season two of Feud?