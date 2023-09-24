Griselda: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Drug Queenpin Drama Starring Sofia Vergara (Watch)

Griselda is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date with the release of a trailer. The limited drama series is from Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. Six episodes have been produced.

Starring Sofía Vergara (Modern Family, America’s Got Talent), Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito, the series takes viewers back to the 1970s and 1980s and follows the life of Griselda Blanco (Vergara) as she becomes the “Godmother” of the Miami crime scene.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

Griselda arrives on January 25, 2024. The trailer for the new crime drama is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new Netflix series in January?