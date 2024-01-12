Halo: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Unveiled for Video Game Series on Paramount+ (Watch)

Halo is returning next month for its second season, and now fans are being given a look at what is next in the sci-fi series. Paramount+ has released a trailer and new poster for the series based on the popular video game franchise of the same name.

Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Fiona O’Shaughnessy, and Tylan Bailey, the series is set during the 26th century where humankind is battling an alien race. Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington have joined the cast for season two.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for season two of the hit series HALO. The new season will premiere the first two episodes globally on Thursday, February 8, in all countries where Paramount+ is available. In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo. Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox(R)’s first HALO game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. HALO stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone (CALIFORNICATION) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor (HALO game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (PENNY DREADFUL). New additions to the cast this season include Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders). Fiona O’Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey will also return as series regulars in season two. HALO is produced by SHOWTIME(R) in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The trailer and poster for Halo season two are below.

