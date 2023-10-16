Hazbin Hotel: Prime Video Releases Song and Cast List for New Adult Animated Comedy Series (Watch)

Hazbin Hotel is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service announced the cast and released a new original song for the animated series at New York Comic Con. Vivienne Medrano is behind the eight-episode series.

Starring Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, and Amir Talai, the series will follow the princess of Hell as she tries to keep the demons inhabiting hell in line.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video shared an exclusive song teaser and announced the main cast for the highly anticipated adult animation series Hazbin Hotel. Executive producer Vivienne Medrano debuted a portion of the devilishly catchy original song, “Happy Day in Hell,” during Prime Video’s New York Comic Con (NYCC) panel. The cast announced for Season One are series regulars Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, and Amir Talai. Also joining the cast are Christian Borle and Joel Perez. The eight-episode first season is set to premiere January 2024 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and has already been renewed for Season Two.

Also announced, starting today at HazbinHotel.com, fans can pre-order special packages that include exclusive Season One merchandise, digital access to the first two episodes before they release on Prime Video, and a virtual Q&A event with Vivienne Medrano and special guests. Early access episodes will be available to stream for a limited time on the A24 App.

Casting announced today includes:

Erika Henningsen has been cast as Charlie. The estranged daughter of Lucifer, Charlie wants to do right by her kingdom and find a way to redeem Sinners into Heaven through rehabilitation in the Hazbin Hotel.

Stephanie Beatriz has been cast as Vaggie. Skilled in combat and very protective of her girlfriend Charlie, Vaggie is tough but she has a heart of gold.

Alex Brightman has been cast as Sir Pentious. A Victorian era demon striving to be modern and cool, Sir Pentious has a passion for building steampunk machines of destruction.

Keith David has been cast as Husk. A grumpy gambler and magician, Husk has been summoned to work as the bartender of Hazbin Hotel through a deal made with Alastor.

Kimiko Glenn has been cast as Niffty. Summoned to work in the Hotel along with Husk, Niffty isn’t afraid to get dirty, and enjoys cleaning everyone’s messes all with a gleeful, but also kind of creepy, charm.

Blake Roman has been cast as Angel Dust. He’s a famous porn star and the first Sinner Hazbin Hotel is attempting to redeem.

Amir Talai has been cast as Alastor. Also known as the Radio Demon, Alastor is the wickedly charismatic host of the Hazbin Hotel.

Rounding out the notable demons of Hell are Christian Borle as Vox and Joel Perez as Valentino.

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 89 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.