Home Town: HGTV Reveals Return Date for Ben and Erin Napier Restoration Series (Watch)

Home Town is returning soon to HGTV. The network revealed a return date for the restoration series featuring Ben and Erin Napier, and fans do not have long to wait. The series returns on December 26th.

HGTV revealed more about the return of Home Town in a press release.

“HGTV’s monster hit series, Home Town starring Ben and Erin Napier, will return for a new season on Sunday, December 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes that will continue to spotlight Ben and Erin as they use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for their fellow residents in Laurel, Mississippi. Several small business owners will be the beneficiaries of their extraordinary talent and skills. The Napiers, busier than ever managing life as parents of two young daughters, also have a major new project this season — the renovation of their own dreamy new farmhouse. In the season premiere, the couple help their friend Jemarcus, an athlete, coach and mentor, find his first home. This project is a special one to the Napiers because they knew Jemarcus from Ben’s time as a youth minister. While Ben and Erin find two great houses that fit Jemarcus’ personal style, he must choose which property suits him best — a home with a big kitchen or one that’s brimming with Laurel craftsman charm. It will be a powerful and emotional reveal for this first time homeowner.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Home Town on HGTV?