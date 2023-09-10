House of Villains: E! Previews Return of Infamous Reality Series Stars (Watch)

House of Villains is coming soon to E! The network has now released a trailer teasing the upcoming series which will feature several ‘villains’ from reality television competing for a $200,000 prize.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, OMAROSA, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Tanisha Thomas are featured in the series, which arrives next month. Carole Baskin, Abby Lee Miller, Spencer Pratt, Chef Ben Robinson, and Danielle Staub will make guest appearances on the series.

E! revealed more about the series in a press release.

“As previously announced, E! brings together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series “House of Villains.” Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA. Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top. “House of Villains” is produced by Irwin Entertainment with John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Matt Odgers serving as executive producers.”

The trailer for House of Villains season one is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on E! next month?