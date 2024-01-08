In the Know: Peacock Reveals Trailer and Guest Stars for Stop Motion Comedy Series (Watch)

In the Know is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new stop-motion comedy featuring interviews with human guests. The series will take viewers behind the scenes to the filming of each NPR broadcast.

The voices of Zach Woods, Mike Judge, Caitlin Reilly, Charlie Bushnell, J. Smith-Cameron, and Carl Tart will be featured in the series with Kaia Gerber, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Nicole Byer, Roxane Gay, Mike Tyson, Jorge Masvidal, and Hugh Laurie appearing as the interviewees.

Peacock revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods. VOICEOVER CAST AND CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS

ZACH WOODS voices “Lauren Caspian,” host of the “In The Know” radio program.

CAITLIN REILLY voices “Fabian,” researcher and fact checker.

CHARLIE BUSHNELL voices “Chase,” college intern.

SMITH-CAMERON voices “Barb,” co-executive producer of “In The Know.”

CARL TART voices “Carl,” sound engineer.

MIKE JUDGE voices “Sandy,” culture critic.

Co-creator Zach Woods said the following about the series:

“We love public radio. It’s engaging and comforting. But it also reflects aspects of ourselves that we’re embarrassed by. Which is why we created a show about an NPR host who is, sadly, an only slightly exaggerated version of ourselves. We’re privileged, well intentioned, guilty hypocrites. We buy ethically-sourced dog treats and have them delivered by people who are penalized for bathroom breaks. We put “No Justice No Peace” signs next to our home security lawn decals. We’re sanctimonious doofuses who should be ridiculed more. As we get more isolated in our respective echo chambers, we’re desperate to connect with people who are different from us through honest conversation and humor. We try to provide both on the show. (And even if you think our comedy is literal trash, we hope you’ll enjoy the gorgeous animation from the stop-motion geniuses at ShadowMachine.) We want this show to start funny, scary, friendly conversations. We want to portray people who are possibly irredeemable but hopefully still loveable. And at the center of all of this is a frail overconfident male puppet with a woman’s name: Lauren Caspian.”

All six episodes of the series arrive on January 25th. The trailer for In the Know is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series later this month?