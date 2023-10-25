Julia: Season Two; Max Releases Trailer for Comedy Drama’s Series Return (Watch)

Julia returns for its second season next month, and Max has released a new trailer showing a bit of what’s next for the series created by Daniel Goldfarb. The series debuted in March 2022 and was renewed for a second season two months later.

Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Rachel Bloom, and Fiona Glascot star in the series, which shows the life of Julia Child during the 1960s, while she was filming her iconic PBS series, The French Chef.

Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

The eight-episode second season of the Max Original series JULIA debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16 on Max, followed by one episode weekly through December 21. Season 2 logline: With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show. In season two, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca’s home in France to find that her success has changed everything. Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today.

The trailer for Julia season two is below.

