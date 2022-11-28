Menu

Lockwood & Co.: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Ghost-Hunting Drama Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Lockwood & Co. has its premiere date. The new British detective thriller series will arrive with eight episodes on Netflix on January 27th. The show is based on a series of young adult books by Jonathan Stroud.

Starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati. Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway, and Morven Christie, the supernatural series follows three teens in London — a psychic girl (Stokes) and two boy ghost hunters (Chapman and Hadji-Heshmati).

Netflix shared the following about the plot of Lockwood & Co.:

In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.

Check out the trailer for Lockwood & Co. season one below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Netflix this January?

