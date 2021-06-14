Monsters at Work: Disney+ Sets New Premiere Date for Monsters Inc. Sequel Series (Watch)

Monsters at Work is finally headed to Disney+, and the streaming service has set a new premiere date for the Monsters Inc. sequel series. A trailer has been released for the animated TV show which will arrive next month.

Disney+ revealed the following about the new Monsters at Work series:

“Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series, which introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites, including Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan (John Goodman). Starring alongside Feldman as part of the MIFT crew are: Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower. In addition to Crystal and Goodman, returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway.”

Monsters at Work will premiere on July 7th on Disney+. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Monsters Inc. movie? Do you plan to watch Monsters at Work?