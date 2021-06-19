Never Have I Ever: Season Two Trailer Released for Netflix Comedy Series (Watch)

Never Have I Ever is returning to Netflix this summer, and a trailer teasing the upcoming season three of the comedy series has been released by the streaming service.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe star in the comedy, and season two will show how complicated Devi’s (Ramakrishnan) life is during the second season. With two boyfriends and more, she has a lot on her plate.

Netflix revealed the following with the release of the trailer:

“A new love life, a new classmate, and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves… and questionable decisions. One nerd. Two boyfriends. It’s about to get messy. Never Have I Ever returns for season two, July 15 on Netflix.”

Check out the trailer for Never Have I Ever season three below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this comedy on Netflix? Do you plan to watch season three?