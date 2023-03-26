Ride: Hallmark Teases New Western Drama Series Premiering Tonight (Watch)

Ride arrives tonight on Hallmark Channel, and the network has shared several previews for the new western family drama. The series follows the McMurrays who have made their lives all about the rodeo, but they are struggling to keep things afloat because of it.

Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob star in the series which is from Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi. The following was revealed about the plot of the Hallmark Channel series:

“Ride” is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated McMurray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily. And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may.”

Check out the previews for Ride below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new drama on Hallmark Channel later tonight?