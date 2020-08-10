Rust Valley Restorers: Season Three; Netflix Sets Return Date for Auto Series (Video)

Rust Valley Restorers has a third season on the way. After airing its first season on History Channel, the auto series now calls Netflix home, and the streaming service has now announced the return date and released a trailer for the show’s third season.

During season three, Mike Hall, Avery Shoaf, and Connor Hall will restore old cars, and they hope to make a little money in the process.

Rust Valley Restorers returns for its new season on August 21. Check out the trailer for the third season below.

