Saturday TV Ratings: I am Joe Frazier, CBS Special Report, Dateline NBC, NBA Basketball, NCAA Basketball

Saturday, February 28, 2025, ratings — New Episodes: (none). Specials: I am Joe Frazier, NBC News Special, CBS News: War with Iran, and the 57th NAACP Image Awards. Sports: NCAA Basketball: Villanova Wildcats at St. John’s Red Storm, NBA Tip-Off, and NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors. Reruns: Dateline NBC and Saturday Night Live.

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

