Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Saturday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer, Shark Tank, Dateline NBC, 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament

Published:

The Masked Singer TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Saturday, March 20, 2021 ratingsNew Episodes: (none)Sports: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament.  Reruns:  Shark Tank, American Idol, Game of Talents, The Masked Singer, Dateline NBC, and Saturday Night Live.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John parkyn

Please boost NCIS Los Angeles, Bull, Seal Team , Macgver, Prodigal Son, Call me Kat so funny look forward every never missed it every episode enjoy it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x