Sexy Beast: Paramount+ Releases Key Art and Trailer for Crime Drama Prequel Series (Watch)

Sexy Beast is coming to Paramount+ later this month, and the streaming service has now released a trailer and poster teasing the new series inspired by the 2000 film of the same name.

Starring James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer, and Sarah Greene, the series is a prequel to the film set in the 1990s and shows the origins of the relationship between Gal and Don (McArdle and Elliot). Eliza Bennett, Clea Martin, Nicholas Nunn, Peter Ferdinando, John Dagleish, Robbie Gee, Paul Kaye, Lex Shrapnel, Cally Lawrence, David Kennedy, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Ralph Brown, Nitin Ganatra, and Alice Bailey Johnson also appear in the series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer and key art for the upcoming original drama series SEXY BEAST. The new series, starring James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer and Sarah Greene, will premiere on January 25, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and international territories where Paramount+ is available. Produced by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content, in association with Paramount Television International Studios, the trailer gives a first glimpse into the origins of Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as they find themselves descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while Gal’s budding relationship with DeeDee threatens everything in their world. James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, Angels in America) is Gal Dove, and Emun Elliott (The Rig, The Gold) is Don Logan – the duo are best friends and small-town thieves, living the good life in ’90s East London. Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters, Normal People) is Deedee Harrison, a captivating adult film star whose ambitions to control her own personal destiny and her love affair with Gal Dove put her in danger. Stephen Moyer (Shots Fired, True Blood) is Teddy Bass, a treacherous, rising name in the gangster world, who seduces Gal and Don into his criminal web, and Tamsin Greig (Episodes, Friday Night Dinner) is Don’s pathologically controlling and formidable older sister Cecilia. Additional cast includes Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), Peter Ferdinando (The Letter For The King), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (Motherland), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infiniti), Cally Lawrence (Who Is Alice), David Kennedy (Hollyoaks), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Greenwing), Ralph Brown (Godfather of Harlem), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders) and Alice Bailey Johnson (This Is Going to Hurt). SEXY BEAST was filmed in Liverpool, and is produced by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content in association with PTIS, the international studio division of Paramount Global. Michael Caleo, Nicole Clemens, Antony Smith, Michael Scheel, JC Acosta, Alastair Galbraith and David Caffrey are executive producers, along with David Scinto and Louis Mellis, the writers of the original film. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The trailer and poster for Sexy Beast is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Paramount+ series?