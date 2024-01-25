Solar Opposites: Hulu Releases Valentine’s Day Special Poster and Trailer (Watch)

Solar Opposites fans are receiving a special treat in February. A Valentine’s Day special episode is set to air on Hulu next month. The streaming service has released a poster and trailer teasing the special.

Starring Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, the series follows four aliens who crash landed on Earth and have to live on the planet. Hulu teased that aliens will “get romantic AF in their very first Valentine’s Day Special.”

Season four of the animated series arrived in August. Solar Opposites has already been renewed for a fifth season, but it is not known when that series will air.

The Valentine’s Day special will arrive on Hulu on February 5th. The trailer and poster teasing the special are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu animated series? Do you plan to watch the special?