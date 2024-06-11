Sunday TV Ratings: 60 Minutes, America’s Got Talent, I Am Legend, 2024 NBA Finals, UFL

Sunday, June 9, 2024 ratings — New episodes: (none). Specials: I Am Legend and Live from Detroit: Concert at Michigan Central. Sports: United Football League Conference Championship: San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, NBA Countdown, and 2024 NBA Finals Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics. Reruns: Celebrity Family Feud, 60 Minutes, Elsbeth, The Conners, Password, and America’s Got Talent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?