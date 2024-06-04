Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: 60 Minutes, Press Your Luck, America’s Got Talent, The Conners, UFL

Published:

60 Minutes TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(60 Minutes X)

Sunday, June 2, 2024 ratings — New episodes: (none).  Specials: Miss Congeniality, Inside Out, and Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of MagicSports: United Football League: Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats and Gymnastics U.S. Championships, Women’s Day 2Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Press Your Luck, 60 Minutes, and America’s Got Talent.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

