Sunday TV Ratings: The Simpsons, 60 Minutes, Bob ♥ Abishola, The Santa Clause, NFL Football

The Simpsons TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

(FOX)

Sunday, December 22, 2024 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, and The Great NorthSpecials: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, The Santa Clause (1994), Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013), and The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.  Sports: NFL Overrun, Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Buccaneers at Cowboys.  Reruns: Bob ♥ Abishola, Bob’s Burgers, Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

