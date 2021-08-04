The Bradshaw Bunch: Season Two Coming to E! This Fall (Watch)

The Bradshaw Bunch is returning to E! this fall. Season two of the reality series will land on the cable network in October but viewers can see a sneak peek for the new season next week, on August 11th.

E! revealed more about the upcoming second season in a press release.

“Legendary quarterback, award-winning television-broadcast icon and “girl dad” Terry Bradshaw has a new outlook on life after the global pandemic and wants to cherish every minute with his lovable family. The Bradshaws are back for their sophomore season of the breakout series, The Bradshaw Bunch premiering on Wednesday, October 6 at 9pm ET/PT. The half-hour The Bradshaw Bunch Season 2 Kickoff Special, will air on Wednesday, August 11 at 9pm ET/PT.

While Terry is embracing being home in the off-season, his daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey are busier than ever. Terry’s eldest daughter Rachel is laser focused on her new musical melodies and broadening her career horizons. With a little push from her dad, Rachel has fallen back in love with singing and has a monumental performance with Terry at the Grand Ole Opry – country music’s biggest stage. Erin and her husband Scott explore expanding their family, but Terry can’t help himself from coaching them through all aspects of life from how to get pregnant to being first time parents. While Lacey and Noah’s plans to move to Texas were uprooted last year, they now have the best of both worlds, as they split their time between Hawaii and Texas. Terry loves being a “Pappy” and will do anything to have his grandchildren, eight-year-old, Zurie and four-year-old, Jeb, nearby. He is also co-signing Zurie’s dreams of being a slime-making entrepreneur. Between a rematch for a win on Celebrity Family Feud, vow renewal in Hawaii and a road trip to return to Terry’s hometown of Shreveport, LA to walk on the high school football field – where it all started, there is no shortage of love, laughter and chaos amongst this tight-knit family.

The Bradshaw Bunch wrapped its freshman season averaging across all platforms 2 million total viewers, making it the most-watched new series on the network among total viewers in four years (since “Rob & Chyna” in 2016) and the highest-rated new series among P18-49 in over two years (since “Very Cavallari” in 2018), according to Nielsen.

Catch-up on season one of The Bradshaw Bunch streaming now on Peacock.

The Bradshaw Bunch is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich, James Davis, Adam Karpel and Terry Bradshaw serving as Executive Producers.