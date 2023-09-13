The Challenge: Season 39: MTV Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Competition Series (Watch)

The Challenge is returning soon to MTV. A new season of the competition series is set to arrive in October. This new season, titled The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, will have 24 contestants battling it out for the top prize.

The series features the return of legendary champions CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Tori Deal, Brad Fiorenza, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, and Kaz Crossley as they come in to battle the contestants in surprising elimination rounds.

MTV revealed more about the new season in a press release.

"MTV today announced that the all-new season of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will premiere on Wednesday, October 25th at 8PM ET/PT and is set to roll out globally across MTV's international networks in over 165 countries in the coming months. This season, returning contenders are hungry for their first victory, competing against each other and legendary Challenge champions in a fight for the throne. The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will feature 24 fierce contenders vying for the crown as they endure the ultimate test of willpower with unpredictable formats and shocking twists. This season, mental and physical limits will be pushed further than ever before as contenders must face off against rotating vets in surprise eliminations. With the stakes higher than ever, this new era of competitors must beat the best to be the best. In the end, who will solidify their legacy and emerge as a first- time champion?

The teaser for The Challenge season 39 is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this MTV series next month?