The Murders at White House Farm: HBO Max Announces Drama Series Premiere (Video)

The Murders at White House Farm is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has a premiere date and trailer now available. Freddie Fox, Stephen Graham, Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan, Alexa Davies, and Mark Stanley star in this new series, which is a dramatization of a true-crime investigation from thirty years ago.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“An infamous true crime story. Over thirty years ago, three generations of one family were murdered at their isolated farm. Initial evidence pointed the finger at the daughter of the family who had a history of mental illness, however one detective refused to accept this and delved deeper into the investigation. His determination uncovered new evidence that shed suspicion on another family member. This is a dramatized true crime story based on extensive research, interviews and published accounts, looking at the mystery behind what happened that fateful day.”

The Murders at White House Farm will arrive on November 24. Check out a preview for the new series below.

What do you think? Will you check out The Murders at White House Farm on HBO Max?