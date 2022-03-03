The Outlaws: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date for Comedy Thriller Series (Watch)

The Outlaws is coming to Prime Video in April and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the comedy thriller. Starring Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalol, Nina Wadia, Tom Hanson, and Aiyana Goodfellow, the series follows a group doing their community service in Bristol, England. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the first season of The Outlaws, from award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant (The Office) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C., Lowriders). All six episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 1 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries, following an incredibly successful series premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. The series stars Rhianne Barreto (Hanna, Dixi) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Hanna, Guerrilla) as Christian, Stephen Merchant as Greg, Christopher Walken (Severance, The Deer Hunter) as Frank, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Nevers) as Lady Gabriela, Darren Boyd (Trying, Fortitude) as John, Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time, Suspicion) as Myrna, and Jessica Gunning (Back, Fortitude) as Diane. The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios. The pickup of the show’s second season was announced in November.”

Check out the trailer for The Outlaws season one below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Outlaws when it arrives next month on Prime Video?