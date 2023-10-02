The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season Eight; Bravo Releases Premiere Date, Photos, and Teaser (Watch)

The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning soon for another season. Bravo announced that the reality series will return in November.

Nneka Ihim joins Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton on the series for season eight.

Bravo revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Coming up this season:

Gizelle Bryant is in a situation-ship with Jason Cameron from Bravo’s “Winter House,” who is 16 years her junior, and the west wing has never been more alive. He’s a fun distraction as she prepares for her first-born, Grace, to head to college. Although Gizelle is in a good place with Karen, she and Robyn are experiencing a different facet of their friendship as Gizelle is no-holds-barred about expressing her feelings toward Juan’s actions.

It’s the “triple twenty” milestone, aka age 60, for Karen Huger, who is entering this era in stride but a health scare causes her to make some changes with her lifestyle. As she continues to build on the legacy of her family in Surry County, she has decided to restore the home that once belonged to her grandmother into a guest house/lodge. Karen and Gizelle have called a truce and for the time being are closer than ever, but Karen resents Mia for spreading rumors and Robyn for not being upfront with the group.

Ashley Darby has settled into her new home with sons Dean and Dylan, but whether she’s getting a divorce still remains a hot topic among the women. As she contemplates the life of a single mother and the financial challenges that lie ahead, she questions how she will support her family.

Amidst the Juan cheating rumors, Robyn Dixon has decided to remain by his side … and everyone has something to say about it. While her friend group supports her, they wonder if she’s truly happy or if she’s just making excuses for her partner.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is extremely busy touring her “Deep Space Deluxe” album in multiple cities, but bankrolling the cost is taking its toll on her and Chris, and she needs to figure out her next move. Already stressed out, she becomes even more anxious due to a recent health discovery. Within the group, relationships are strained as Candiace is going through her usual on again-off again with Ashley, not speaking with Gizelle and going through a rough patch with Robyn.

Wendy Osefo is taking on another endeavor and this time it will combine her interests in politics, mental health and good gossip. The group dynamic presents a challenge as she’s not in a good place with Gizelle and Robyn, and the arrival of new housewife Nneka rubs her the wrong way.

Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon, have been through it this past year with the loss of their CEO titleship in the Joint chiropractor. The mounting tension has caused her to seek a divorce lawyer but, not ready to give up, she gives couples therapy a try. Mia takes steps toward making amends with Karen, but persistent rumors make it difficult for them to move on.

Attorney and entrepreneur Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American who enjoys the finer things in life. She and her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, recently bought a beautiful Potomac house that is being renovated. She’s looking forward to building new friendships with the women, but surprising tensions rise between her and Wendy as family secrets are uncovered.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin Zimmerman, and Eric Fuller serving as executive producers. Jackie Hebert, Nick Prescott, and Lizzie Spratt serve as co-executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.”