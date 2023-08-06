The Upshaws: Part Four; Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield Join Netflix Family Comedy Series (Watch)

The Upshaws returns to Netflix later this month with its third season, and two new faces have been added to the cast of the family comedy. Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield are joining Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine in the sitcom.

The Netflix series follows a working-class family living in Indianapolis as they deal the ups and downs of life. The streaming service revealed the following about the new arrivals:

“Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, What’s Love Got to Do With It) guest stars in three episodes of The Upshaws Part 4 as Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health and her countless family obligations. Marsha Warfield (Night Court) guest stars in one episode of The Upshaws Part 4. Additional details about her role are unavailable at this time.”

The Upshaws returns to Netflix on August 17th. A preview teasing the new season is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix comedy?