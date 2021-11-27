This Is Us: Season Six; NBC Teases the Final Season (Watch)

This Is Us is returning to NBC in January, and the network has released photos and a new trailer for the final season of the drama. Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Hermann the series follows the Pearson family.

Season six will have Rebecca dealing with the loss of her memory. TV Line revealed more about the upcoming season. Viewers will see “The Big Three’s 41st birthday, Jack Damon as an adult (probably in a flashforward), Miguel and Nicky gazing at (probably) Rebecca, Madison opening a door, Randall and Beth being their #couplegoals selves, Déja and Malik dancing, Philip watching Kate cry at their school and a flashback to when The Big Three were little.”

This Is Us returns on January 4th. Check out the trailer and photos for the episode.

What do you think? Are you sad to see This Is Us end on NBC?