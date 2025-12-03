Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Elsbeth, Trivial Pursuit, Hell’s Kitchen, Mary Poppins, NFL Football

Thursday, November 27, 2025, ratings — New episodes: (none). Sports: NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils vs Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens. Special: Mary Poppins. Reruns: Trivial Pursuit, Hell’s Kitchen, and Elsbeth.

