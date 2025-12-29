Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Everybody Loves Raymond Reunion, Totally Funny Animals Holiday, NCAA Football

Published:

Everybody Loves Raymond Reunion

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, November 28, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: (none).  Sports: NCAA Football: Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns, NCAA Football: Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils, and NCAA Football: Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers. Specials: A PAW Patrol Christmas, Everybody Loves Raymond Reunion, Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, and A Totally Funny Animals Holiday. Reruns: The Floor.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x