Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Law & Order: SVU, Welcome to Flatch, Ghosts, Superstar, Silent Night: A Song for the World

Published:

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Thursday, December 8, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Hell’s Kitchen, Welcome to Flatch, Call Me Kat, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd, and CSI: VegasSpecials: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Silent Night: A Song for the World, Superstar: Reba McEntire, and CMA Country Christmas.  Reruns:  (none).

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x