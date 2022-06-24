Trying: Season Three; Apple TV+ Teases Return of British Comedy Series (Watch)

Trying is returning to Apple TV+ next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the third season. The British comedy series stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith and follows the pair as they try to have kids.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the third season of the heartwarming comedy series “Trying,” which is set to premiere globally Friday, July 22, 2022 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode third season of “Trying” will make its debut with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through September 2, 2022. After a dramatic end to season two, the third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting – while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity. In addition to Smith and Spall, the season three cast includes Eden Togwell (as Princess), Mickey McAnulty (as Tyler), Oliver Chris (as Freddy), Sian Brooke (as Karen), Darren Boyd (as Scott) and Robyn Cara (as Jen). “Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon (“Catastrophe,” “Marvel’s The Punisher”) and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.”

